Some Houston Schools Share Facilities, Post-Harvey

Most schools are now back in session, although some campuses that sustained heavier flood damage from Harvey will be starting later. We visited a middle school that hosting elementary students.

/

Robinson Elementary is near Greens Bayou. The school took on about two feet of water from Harvey, destroying most of the materials in the building. Robinson Elementary students are now attending classes in a section of Holland Middle School. Robinson Principal Paige Fernandez-Hohos.

“You know, we’re a little homesick. We want our campus, but we’ve got an entire wing all to ourselves here. We’ve got the space we need, we’ve got the resources we need. You know, anything else we need to get we’re going to get as we go, but we just wanted to get the doors open as quickly as possible, and we did it.”

Even before starting classes in shared facilities, teachers at Robinson were helping the community — meal delivery, clean-up and providing crisis counseling. Fernandez-Hohos says students and adults have been traumatized.

“Students have trauma reactions, but adults do, as well. And so, it’s really important right now for our teachers to take care of themselves and be cognizant of what the adults are going through, in addition of course to our students.”

With the help of the Houston Federation of Teachers, organizations like First Book and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation have been restocking some of those water-soaked books.