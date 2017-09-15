Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 24: Redistricting Ruling Rodeo

"It’s always good to tell people to ‘stay safe’ during a disaster just in case they didn’t know." – @TheCatWhisprer via Twitter

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus explain what’s happening in Texas, post-Hurricane Harvey:

Houston’s tax hike

Judge Ed Emmett’s flood changes

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the Texas GOP now support flood control infrastructure

Senator Ted Cruz’s account liked something NSFW on Twitter

Then, the profs talk about the Supreme Court’s blocking of the rule against Texas redistricting. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.