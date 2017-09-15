Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 24: Redistricting Ruling Rodeo

/
On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus explain what’s happening in Texas, post-Hurricane Harvey:
- Houston’s tax hike
- Judge Ed Emmett’s flood changes
- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the Texas GOP now support flood control infrastructure
- Senator Ted Cruz’s account liked something NSFW on Twitter
Then, the profs talk about the Supreme Court’s blocking of the rule against Texas redistricting. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.
Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.