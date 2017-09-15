Podcast

Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 24: Redistricting Ruling Rodeo

"It’s always good to tell people to ‘stay safe’ during a disaster just in case they didn’t know." – @TheCatWhisprer via Twitter

| Posted on (Last Updated: )
Sam Craven of Meyerland had hoped this AquaDam around his house would prevent flooding from Harvey. The dam helps against up to 30 inches of water. Craven’s house took on 5 feet.

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus explain what’s happening in Texas, post-Hurricane Harvey:

  • Houston’s tax hike
  • Judge Ed Emmett’s flood changes
  • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the Texas GOP now support flood control infrastructure
  • Senator Ted Cruz’s account liked something NSFW on Twitter

Then, the profs talk about the Supreme Court’s blocking of the rule against Texas redistricting. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Dacia ClayEdel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.

Sam Craven

Share