Ken Burns And Lynn Novick Discuss Their New Series ‘The Vietnam War’

Filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick talk about their latest collaboration, The Vietnam War, which premieres Sunday at 7 p.m. on Houston Public Media, TV 8.

You may remember Ken Burns as the documentary filmmaker behind the epic 1990 series The Civil War. Well, he’d be the first to tell you, he didn’t do it alone.

Since her post-production work on The Civil War, Lynn Novick has collaborated with Burns for more than 25 years now, sometimes as director, writer, or producer on a number of popular film projects, including Prohibition, Baseball (and its follow-up The Tenth Inning), The War — which presented World War II through the lens of four American towns — a biography of Frank Lloyd Wright, and the ten-part series Jazz.

Burns and Novick were in Houston in April to share a bit about their latest collaboration, The Vietnam War. The new ten-part, 18-hour series will premiere Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. on Houston Public Media, TV 8.

Burns and Novick talk with Houston Matters host Craig Cohen about the challenge of encapsulating such an epic story from several perspectives.