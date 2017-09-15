Before And After Images Detail Harvey Destruction To Coast

The extent of flooding on the landscape just south of Houston is evident. The Landsat images show the area before and after the storm hit to show the flooded Brazos River.

The U.S. Geological Survey released Landsat satellite images that show the coastal change from flooding that Hurricane Harvey’s historic rains produced.

Harvey’s storm surges set a number of records in Texas streams and rivers, with 40 streamgages measuring record highs and more than 80 streamgages recording water levels at or above flood stage – the point at which water can start overflowing banks – on 21 rivers, streams and bayous.

Included in the waterways that exceeded flood stage was the Brazos River, which flows west of Houston into the Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane’s eye made landfall in Rockport, Texas, and this before and after Landsat image clearly shows shoreline retreat on barrier islands caused by Harvey’s storm surge.

To view the interactive satellite images, click here.

The Landsat 8 image from August 19 shows the area before the storm hit while Landsat 7 passed over the same area on September 12 to show the flooded Brazos River.

Information and satellite images provided by The U.S. Geological Survey .