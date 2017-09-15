Extended School Days Approved For Some Houston Schools

“We are also making sure the extra time is not just seat time,” said HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza.

Twelve schools with the Houston Independent School District will have longer days, to make up for lost time caused by Hurricane Harvey.

HISD Board of Education Trustees approved the proposal during a board meeting on Thursday.

The Texas Education Agency had already approved waivers that exempt students from making up the first nine days the storm took away. But these 12 schools started later than that, and are now schedule to make up that time.

The extended day will begin on each school’s first day, and go through the first semester. They will return to their regular schedules for the spring semester.

An additional 25 minutes of instructional time is set for Bellaire High, Northside High, Key Middle, and Robinson Elementary.

And eight schools will have an additional 55 minutes of instructional time: Liberty High, Forest Brook Middle, Mitchell Elementary, Braeburn Elementary, R.P. Harris Elementary, Hilliard Elementary, Kolter Elementary, and Scarborough Elementary.

Superintendent Richard Carranza said in a statement, “As we talked about over the course of this weather event, flexibility will be key. But we are also making sure the extra time is not just seat time.”