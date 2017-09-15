Full Show: Extended Days At Some HISD Schools, And Previewing ‘The Vietnam War’ (Sept. 15, 2017)

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: Students at a dozen HISD campuses will have longer school days to make up for lost time after Harvey. We examine the process of cleaning up storm debris in one neighborhood. And Ken Burns and Lynn Novick preview their new documentary series The Vietnam War.

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: Students at a dozen HISD schools will have longer school days in order to make up lost time following Tropical Storm Harvey. The district’s Board of Education approved the changes last night (Sept. 14, 2017). We discuss what students and parents need to know with Diana Dávila, vice president of the board.

Also this hour: Debris piles at the curbs of many homes and businesses are still a common sight around the region as residents are cleaning out their flood-damaged properties. Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s making debris collection a priority throughout the city. News 88.7’s Gail Delaughter recently watched the debris collection effort in one neighborhood and joins us to tell us what she found.

Then, we learn about the Harvey Arts Recovery Fund, a collective effort by local nonprofits to raise money to help the “little guys” in the arts community impacted by Harvey. Also, our panel of non-experts parses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of recent news. And Ken Burns and Lynn Novick preview their latest collaboration, The Vietnam War. The new ten-part, 18-hour series premieres Sunday night (Sept. 17, 2017) at 7 p.m. on Houston Public Media, TV 8.

