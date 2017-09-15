Operation Plans for A Flooded Northwest Harris County Courthouse

The Cypresswood location in Spring took on 4 feet of water from the nearby creek.

A week after the storm, Judge Lincoln Goodwin started sorting through soaked materials at his courthouse in Northwest Harris County.

Goodwin says they were able to salvage important documents.

“We contracted with a company to come down and get those wet files and they have been taken to be freeze dried and then they’ll be returned to us,” he says.

But it won’t be that easy to restore the courthouse, leaving its workers displaced.

“A lot of our team are at sister courts answering phone calls there,” he says

Annexes like these handle everything from traffic tickets to marriage licenses.

If you missed a court date due to the flooding, Goodwin says no worries.

“So any case that has been currently set will at least be moved until October or after and notices will go out,” he says

They plan to open a temporary courthouse in three weeks.

He says before the storm hit ideas for a new building further from Cypress Creek, were being discussed.