Governor Updates Harvey Recovery Efforts

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says all local, state and federal agencies are working together to help people get their lives back to normal. The focus now, he says, is on debris removal.

Governor Abbott says the good news is that the risk to lives has now been reduced, if not completely eliminated. But he says a tremendous amount of rebuilding work remains ahead, and that starts with trash.

“We are working with FEMA and they’re giving us greater flexibility to help locals hire companies and entities that can assist them in the debris removal process.”

The governor says an estimated 200 million cubic yards of debris must be removed. Some early debris removal funds from FEMA have already been directed to Houston and Harris County.

“We were able to provide to the City of Houston a check for more than $91 million, as well as a check to Harris County for more than $44 million as advance payment for their debris removal process.”

Abbott also updated other aspects of recovery — he says some 3,900 homes remain without power. There are 77 communities with boil water notices, 19 water system outages, and 31 wastewater outtages. And 2.4 million acres have been sprayed by air for mosquitoes.