DACA And Harvey Recovery Take Center Stage At Hispanic Impact Summit

President Trump’s decision to end DACA — and the effect it could have on those recovering from Harvey — will be at the forefront of tonight’s Houston Hispanic Impact Summit.

Local immigration groups say the decision to end Deferred Action for Children Arrivals will impact nearly 70,000 people in Greater Houston. And what will be the ramifications for those recovering from Harvey?

DACA and Harvey will be front and center at tonight’s Houston Hispanic Impact Summit. The event is hosted by the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president and CEO Dr. Laura Murillo gives Houston Matters a preview of tonight’s discussion.

More: Houston Public Media’s News 88.7 General Assignment Reporter, Al Ortiz talk with Dr. Laura Murillo about the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals (DACA). Dr. Murillo calls for a legislative solution in order to advert the negative social and economic impact to Houston families that are split up through deportation.

A LIVE chat with Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's CEO Laura Murillo about DACAFiel Houston Antonio Arellano Posted by Houston Public Media on Thursday, September 14, 2017