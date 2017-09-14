Gas Prices Drop For First Time Since Harvey

The average price per gallon across the state is now $2.52. AAA Texas says the drop is happening even though 11 refineries in Texas either just restarting production or are still inactive.

The price for a gallon of gas is dropping for the first time since Hurricane Harvey, according to AAA Texas. The average price at the pump across the state is now $2.52 per gallon. In Houston, the average price for a gallon of gas, $2.48, is 2 cents lower than it was a week ago.

AAA Texas says the drop is happening even though 11 refineries in Texas either just restarting production or are still inactive. These facilities account for 17 percent of the nation’s refining capacity.

Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas says the eventual increased production will help reduce gas prices even more.

“Most market analysts expect those prices, by the end of September, to fall,” says Armbruster. “Of course, it’s a little hard to predict gas prices — especially in situations where you have these powerful storms like Harvey and Irma, affecting so many people not only in Texas but of course in the southeast of the country and the Atlantic coastline.”

Gas prices would need to drop by about 35 cents to reach pre-Harvey levels in Houston.