Additional FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Harris County

Recovery specialists from FEMA and other agencies will be at the Webster location.

A State of Texas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open Thursday, September 14, in Harris County in the city of Webster.

Disaster recovery centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in 39 counties, included in the Texas federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the State and other agencies will be at the center to talk about assistance and to help anyone who needs guidance in filing an application. The new center is at the following location:

Webster Civic Center

311 Pennsylvania Avenue

Webster TX 77598

Hours: Daily, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) disaster assistance employees are committed to helping businesses and residents rebuild as quickly as possible. SBA representatives are available to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program and help business owners and residents apply to SBA.

If possible, homeowners, renters and businesses should register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center. Eligible residents may register for assistance the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Phone 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS -Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585 ). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

(voice, -Video Relay Service) (TTY: ). Multilingual operators are available (press for Spanish). Via the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app.

The following information is helpful when registering:

Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address).

Current mailing address.

Current telephone number.

Insurance information.

Total household annual income.

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account).

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.

Disaster survivors can visit any of the centers for assistance. Locations of other recovery centers are online at www.fema.gov/DRC.

Homeowners, renters and businesses in Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzalez, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Jacinto, Refugio, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Waller, Walker and Wharton counties may be eligible for help.

