Over 130,000 people in Texas will be in a legal limbo once the program is eliminated in six months; 10 percent of those live in Houston

President Donald Trump recently announced that he is rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) that allows young undocumented immigrants to stay and work in the country temporarily.

Why is this particularly important for Houston? And how could it affect the city’s future?

Our Party Politics experts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jay Aiyer lay it out In 59 Seconds.

