Aerial Mosquito Spray Operation Scheduled In Houston Area In Wake of Flooding

To address increasing numbers of mosquitoes, Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio will be conducting an aerial spray operation beginning Thursday evening,September 14.

The rain brought in by Hurricane Harvey has created vast areas in Harris County where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

To address increasing numbers of mosquitoes, the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing flying modified C-130 cargo planes staged out of Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio will be conducting an aerial spray operation beginning Thursday evening,September 14.

The plan is to spray approximately 600,000 acres by air, weather permitting.

(Click here to see map for the proposed spray areas.)

According to Dr. Umair A. Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health (HCPH), “The goal is to reduce the effects mosquitoes are having on recovery efforts and the possibility of a future increase in mosquito-borne disease.”

The insecticide, Dibrom (EPA-approved), is routinely used for aerial spray and is considered safe for the environment.

As a precaution, residents concerned about exposure during the aerial spray operation should stay indoors during the evening aerial application in the treated areas.

Related