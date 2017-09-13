Political Roundup: Resources For Harvey And Irma Disaster Relief

It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly roundup of national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how it all might affect Houston and Texas.

On this week’s edition, we discuss Harvey and Irma dominating the political discourse over the last week, Congress approving its Harvey disaster relief bill, and lawmakers coming together this week to pass a non-binding joint resolution urging President Trump to denounce racist and anti-Semitic hate groups.

Today, our guests are: Jay Aiyer, from Texas Southern University and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Dr. David Branham, professor of political science at the University of Houston-Downtown; and News 88.7 politics and government reporter Andrew Schneider.

