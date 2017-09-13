Texas Strong Harvey Relief Concert Will Feature Willie Nelson, Paul Simon

The Sept. 22 “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” concert in Austin will also include performances by James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and others. Proceeds will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund, which is aiming to raise $100 million for Harvey relief.

On the heels of Tuesday’s “Hand in Hand: Texas” concert and telethon to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, plans for a new relief concert to be headlined by Willie Nelson and other greats were announced Wednesday morning.

Scheduled for Sept. 22 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert For Hurricane Harvey Relief” will include performances by Nelson, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Paul Simon and others. An hour-long special will be broadcast on TEGNA’s 11 Texas stations, including KHOU, and the first hour of the concert will air live on YouTube.com/TexasStrong.

“We got lucky when Hurricane Harvey avoided Austin, but though it missed us, it hit our neighbors hard. Every time I’ve asked you to help our neighbors you’ve risen to the challenge,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a statement. “Now we have an opportunity to do good by being our best, and that means putting on a show and having a good time.”

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund, a project of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the OneStar Foundation. Google will match the first $500,000 in donations.

