Police Officers From All Over Texas Say Goodbye to HPD’s Sergeant Perez

Police sergeant Steve Perez is being laid to rest today in the Houston National Cemetery. Sergeant Perez drowned while trying to get to his post during Hurricane Harvey on August 27th.

Following the mass at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown Houston, Police Chief Art Acevedo compared Sergeant Perez’s commitment to his faith and the city of Houston, to those in this community which came together to help those in need during the hurricane.

“And what we saw through his sacrifice that Sunday was symbolic of what this entire nation and world saw in the city of Houston, and the state of Texas, for several days. We saw people coming together, putting aside any differences, with one singular focus. And that was Steve’s focus. And that was to make a difference”, Chief Acevedo said.

Police officers from all over the state of Texas shared Acevedo’s sentiment that Sergeant Perez made the ultimate sacrifice during the hurricane that all officers must be willing to make.

As hundreds of police officers from Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and beyond lined St. Joseph’s Avenue in front of the Cathedral, Mayor Sylvester Turner presented Sergeant Perez’s widow the City of Houston flag. Governor Greg Abbott presented the state flag of Texas, and Chief Acevedo presented the U.S. flag that had been folded by the Houston Police Honor Guard.

Corporal Eriberto Torres was one of ten officers from the Detroit police department that attended the funeral after spending weeks in Texas helping assist first responders deal with the aftermath of Harvey. “We know how important it is when an officer passes due to giving their life to protect the citizens of their city. We thought it was important to support them” said Torrez.

Sergeant Perez, who served 34-years with HPD after serving in the military, was two days shy of his 62nd birthday when he passed away in August. He is survived by his wife and two children.

