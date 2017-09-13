Houstonian Experiences Flooding In India While Family Watches Waters Rise In Texas

Julianne Trahan experienced the recent flooding in India while floodwaters from Harvey were simultaneously inundating her home in Houston.

Many Houstonians know the feeling of watching floodwaters slowly rise around them, wondering what to do next. Now imagine having that experience twice – at the exact same time – knowing your loved ones are experiencing the exact same thing thousands of miles away.

That’s exactly what happened to Houstonian Julianne Trahan. While floodwaters from Harvey were inundating Houston, she was in Mumbai, India on business.

With the wave of recent storms in the United States, perhaps you missed the news of severe flooding in parts of southeast Asia, where some of the worst monsoon rains in years hit parts of India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, accounting for more than a thousand deaths.

Trahan told Houston Matters producer Maggie Martin about her experience in Mumbai – simultaneously worrying about her own personal safety while trying to keep tabs on her family’s safety back home.

