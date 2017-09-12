Almost 1,000 Harris County Residents Are Interested In Buyouts Of Their Flooded Homes

One option is for the county to make immediate buyouts and receive a reimbursement by the federal government afterwards.

Hurricane Harvey may have been the final straw for an increasing number of homeowners in greater Houston.

The Harris County Flood Control District’s website offers information on home buyouts and, after Harvey, the idea seems much more appealing.

Russell Poppe, the District’s director, says they have already received nearly 1,000 calls expressing interest.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) establishes the criteria for the buyouts and if a homeowner gets the green light, he or she will be paid the market value of the home, but the process typically takes several months to complete.

Poppe says they are trying to be creative and “are encouraging out of the box thinking to make buyouts much more readily available much more quickly.”

“The need is obviously high. There is a great interest in getting bought out as a result of this event,” Poppe noted and added that one option is for Harris County to make immediate buyouts and receive a reimbursement by the federal government down the road.

FEMA has also said it would like to make the process quicker this time although, so far, there are no details on how that will happen.

