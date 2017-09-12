Mayor Turner Proposes One Year Property Tax Increase

Mayor Sylvester Turner wants to increase property taxes by nine percent for one year to fix city resources that Harvey destroyed.

Mayor Turner says Harvey caused damage the city didn’t budget for.

“We had a number of police vehicles and others damaged as a result of the flood,”he says. “Two of the water waste treatment plants went under. In order to keep our main water purification system up we had to spend extra dollar in order to do that, park..there is a number of things.”

Turner explains what it’ll take for the proposal to pass.

“There will be three public hearings, one starting on September 26, there will be two in october, three public hearings, and then members of city council will vote, I think, on October 18,” he says.

If it passes how will this affect homeowners?

John Diamond specializes in public finance at Rice University, and based his estimate off of the average Houston home at $225,000.

“The increase would increase taxes by $118 a year,” he says.

If the proposal goes through it would start January 2018.

