Freeway Construction Moves Ahead As Houston Recovers From Harvey’s Floods

Amid the flood cleanup, TxDOT is resuming work on some big freeway construction projects. Officials say there’s a sense of urgency in getting that work back on track.

/

TxDOT’s Danny Perez admits it’s not an easy time to get around Houston right now. Road closures in the west have sent commuters scrambling to find new routes. You also have a lot of recovery workers on the road. And then you have the kids going back to school.

“The key message is know before you go,” says Perez. “What may have taken you 15 to 20 minutes before may take a little longer.”

In the middle of all this TxDOT is going back to work on some major projects, like the widening of the Gulf Freeway and U-S 290. There’s also the new toll lanes on State Highway 288.

‘There was a time that work was suspended on a lot of these projects so getting back on track’s very important,” adds Perez.

Construction will shut down part of the Gulf Freeway this coming weekend. That’s I-45 northbound between FM 517 and 518.

Another project near downtown is being delayed for now. Perez says they’ll need to close I-10 at some point so they can tear down the old Elysian Viaduct.

Related