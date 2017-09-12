Half A Million Cars Could Be Lost To Harvey’s Waters

From Texas Standard: Up to 500,000 cars took on water during Hurricane Harvey. Not having a vehicle in car-dependent Texas could be a significant…

Up to 500,000 cars took on water during Hurricane Harvey. Not having a vehicle in car-dependent Texas could be a significant hardship. And those looking for a used car to replace a flooded one should be wary of buying storm-damaged rides.

Patrick George, editor-in-chief at Jalopnik, says car dealers in Texas are offering steep discounts on new cars, and there has been a corresponding surge in sales.

Used cars can be more of a challenge after a storm, George says.

“I think in the coming years in places like Texas and Louisiana, buyers are going to need to be extra-vigilant about flood-damaged vehicles,” he says.

George says when considering a used car, check for stains, rust, odd smells, mildew and whether all of the car’s parts match. Next, have the car evaluated by a reputable mechanic before you buy.

