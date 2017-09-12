Cleanup Continues At Galena Park Gasoline Spill Site

Harvey’s flooding is being blamed for a major gasoline spill in Galena Park almost two weeks ago. Almost a half-million gallons of gasoline leaked from two storage tanks along the Houston Ship Channel.

The August 31st spill of more than 461,000 gallons is the largest reported spill linked to Harvey’s floodwaters. The gasoline came from a Magellan Midstream Partners fuel terminal in Galena Park. Magellan’s Bruce Heine says as soon as it was safe to get back on the property, several steps were taken.

“One included firefighting foam sprayed over the top of the product to prevent harmful vapors. And the other was to use containment devices. We not only contained but recovered the product that got into the Ship Channel.”

Heine says soil from the affected area is being removed and will be taken to a hazardous waste facility. Paula Plazas with Air Alliance Houston wants to see more transparency with risk management plans.

“Having that plan on file and having people informed, as well as government officials aware of what their plan is — the potential risks would lessen.”

The Associated Press has identified more than two dozen spills from fuel and chemical tanks that failed during Harvey. ExxonMobil, Valero Energy, Kinder Morgan and Phillips 66 all reported storm-related incidents.

