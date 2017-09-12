Houston Mayor Pushes For Speedy Post-Harvey Cleanup

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner continues to emphasize cleaning up the city following Hurricane Harvey as his number one priority.

During a press conference regarding the start of the school year for HISD, the mayor took time to say early projections for a cleanup timeline were not acceptable.

“The initial thought was people saying it was going to take three months to clean up this debris that is unacceptable for me. So we are expediting our pace,” says Turner.

Workers from San Antonio were joined by city workers from Austin on Sunday. Crews are working seven days a week to clean up from Harvey and the mayor says new contractors are being added daily.

Turner added that city workers from Austin have joined forces with those from San Antonio. He says cleanup efforts will continue seven days a week and that new contractors are being added daily.

The mayor believes there are two major reasons why the cleanup needs to happen as quickly as possible.

“Number one is for all this debris to be out, if it stays out there too long it becomes a public health hazard. Number two, the longer it’s out there, it’s a reminder of the storm.”

Turner believes it may take cleanup crews as many as three passes through the city to remove all the debris left out by homeowners.

“Some people are emptying their homes, okay. So it is going to take round one, round two and then round three,” the mayor said.

Turner believes the cleanup will be unprecedented, calling it a, “high, high priority.”

Related