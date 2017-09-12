The New Adjusters Coming To Your Home To Assess That Harvey Damage: Drones

Travelers Insurance says it has more than 600 adjusters currently working in Texas, 65 of which are trained to use drones when assessing damage.

In an effort to quicken the recovery process following Hurricane Harvey, insurance companies are turning to technology.

Instead of waiting on an adjuster to come to your home to assess the damage, insurers are now using drones. With the insured’s permission and a high definition camera attached, a single drone can do the work of multiple adjusters.

Jim Wucherpfennig, Vice President of property claim at Travelers Insurance thinks there are many benefits to the “eye in the sky.”

“Drones enable the company to more rapidly handle claims. We think this enhances the customer experience. It definitely improves the safety for our personnel”, Wucherpfennig says.

Travelers say it has more than 600 adjusters currently working in Texas, 65 of which are trained to use drones when assessing damage.

Eagle View Technologies of Seattle, WA works with 19 of the 20 largest property and casualty insurance companies nationally. They are supplying drone contractors to Allstate Insurance to inspect exterior damage from Harvey.

“If you think of what we’ve built from a drone network standpoint, it’s like an Uber network. And when a catastrophe like Harvey or now Irma happens, we activate our drone pilots and right now there’s lots of pilots activated in both Florida and Houston.” Says Eagle View president Rashi Daga.

How many drone pilots are currently assisting in Texas?

“There’s tens of thousands. I don’t know the exact number but the data-point continues to move on a daily basis.” Daga says.

According to Allstate spokesman Justin Herndon there are many advantages to using drones, but perhaps the biggest is the ability to quickly move on to the next step in the recovery process.

“After a natural disaster, contractors become pretty scarce because the demand is so high, so the sooner we can get that assessment done for our customers, the faster they get in line.” Herndon says.

Unfortunately, for those that suffered flood damage inside the home, which is covered by federal insurance, drones are not yet capable of expediting that claim process, yet.

