Mexico Still Dealing With Earthquake Damage, Rescinds Offers To Provide Aide In Texas

As the Mexican government continues to handle its own natural disasters, they have decided not to help in the Texas relief efforts.

An offer to support the recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey has been taken off the table. With the country of Mexico currently dealing with its own natural disasters, their government has rescinded offers to help in Texas.

In a statement Mexican officials say they must channel all available logistical support to the families and communities affected by last week’s earthquake and a hurricane which hit a day later.

Over 2.5-million people are in need of aid following the massive earthquake which measured 8.1 off Mexico’s Southern coast. The country’s emergency services have been stretched even thinner by the need to deal with the effects of Hurricane Katia which hit Veracruz.

The Mexican Consulate here in Houston told News 88.7/Houston Public Media via email that the offer to assist in Texas was sent to the U.S. State Department on August 28th. Included in the offering was support personnel, technical equipment and supplies. The Foreign Ministry says they received a communication from the U.S. Embassy a week later. The U.S. response included a letter from the Texas Secretary of State stating that only some logistical support would be needed.

“Mexico informed the Texas and U.S. Governments that it will not be possible to provide the assistance originally offered to Texas in late August in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, given that the Mexican government will channel all available logistical support to the families and communities affected by the earthquake of September 7 and the effects of hurricane Katia in Veracruz. Fortunately, judging by the closure of most of the shelters located in the Houston area and from communication with Texas officials, it seems that the current need for aid has declined considerably,” said the Mexican Consulate.

While Mexico is unable to assist the Israeli government has made an $1-million donation to relief efforts.

Related