Funeral Wednesday For Houston Officer Who Died In Flooding

Perez was an HPD officer who died en route to help Harvey victims.

Services will be held this week for a Houston police officer who drowned last month after being trapped in Hurricane Harvey-related flooding while driving to work.

A funeral was scheduled Wednesday morning for 60-year-old Sgt. Steve Perez. Police say Perez became trapped in his patrol car in a flooded highway underpass while heading to work before dawn on Aug. 27.

A Houston police statement says the funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart . A private burial service will follow at the Houston National Cemetery.

Perez’ story has been widely reported on because, according to KHOU and other sources, he died while trying to get to his command post to help rescue others from Harvey’s effects.