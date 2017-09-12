Full Show: Open Line With Houston Public Media GM Lisa Shumate (Sept. 12, 2017)

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: We open the phone lines for you to share your questions and comments about programming on Houston Matters and Houston Public Media.

Houston Matters gets underway today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: This program’s fourth anniversary came and went about a month ago without much in the way of fanfare. Still, we want to set aside some time to hear some of your suggestions for future topics and to let us know what you’re glad we covered in the last year. Also: what would you like us to devote more time to in the year to come?

We also realize that you may have questions about the many other programs you hear on News 88.7, or the many programs and services Houston Public Media provides on radio, television, and online So we’re inviting Houston Public Media’s General Manager Lisa Shumate to join us and field your questions.

Audio from today’s show will available after 3 p.m. CT. We also offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.