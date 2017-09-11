Tropical Storm Harvey

WATCH: Houston Keeps Rolling Along

Houston Bike Share, along with BikeHouston, FreeWheels Houston, and Rice Bikes have all come together to give away bicycles to Houstonians who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Whether it was due to losing a car, being relocated, or simply having disrupted public transportation services, close to five hundred thousand Houstonians are in need of transportation. Houston Bike Share is leading a free donor program that gets bikes into the hands of those in need. Additionally, if you have a bike damaged by the storm, they are also offering free repairs. To apply for a bike, donate a bike, or volunteer, visit Houston.bcycle.com