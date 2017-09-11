Thousands Are Still Living In Houston’s Biggest Shelters

The shelters at the George R. Brown Convention Center and NRG Stadium, are still adapting to the thousands displaced by Harvey.

Thousands of people are still living in Houston’s two biggest shelters. The Red Cross is trying to trim the number of people staying at the George R. Brown Convention Center, while the NRG Center is getting more people made homeless by the storm.

Nobody’s getting into the convention center without a wrist band that shows they’ already been checked in. New people are being given a list of other shelters. Eric Johnson borrowed a cell phone to call one of them.

“Yeah, I’m at the convention center and they tell me to give you a call to see do y’all have a place for me tonight?”

Vic Parker, the Red Cross shelter manager, says there are 1200 people there now, and they’re trying to bring that number down.

“So now FEMA has come in, that’s going to hopefully help to reduce the other people to get them back to a home in a stable position.”

The three shelters on their list include one that’s not doing weekend intakes and another that’s just 20 beds. The list doesn’t mention the NRG Center.

“I think the NRG may be full.”

But that’s not true. The NRG Center had 1900 people Saturday night, and spokesperson Frida Villalobos says they have capacity for 10 thousand. She says they weren’t planning on adding more shelter guest during Sunday’s Texans game across the parking lot. But:

“We have folks in the front that if someone were to come in, we would make arrangements for them.”