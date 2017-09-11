Houston Matters

How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Recovery And Relief Efforts In Houston?

In Greater Houston, many residents are still recovering from Harvey. What could Hurricane Irma hitting Florida and the east coast mean for those efforts and resources here? A representative from FEMA answers those questions and more.

In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma approaches Anguilla on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

Florida is starting to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The storm made landfall in the state Sunday morning and has left millions without power.

Meanwhile, here in Greater Houston, many residents are still recovering from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey. What could Irma mean for those efforts and resources here?

We find out from Leo Skinner. He’s an external affairs officer for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He discusses how FEMA will address your challenges, needs, and concerns and answers listener questions. 

