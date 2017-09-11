Houston Matters

Texans And Astros Combine For An Ugly Weekend in Houston Sports

The Texans lost their season opener Sunday, and the Astros got swept in four games in Oakland. We discuss a dismal weekend in Houston sports with Jeff Balke.

The Texans welcomed JJ Watt back to the field Sunday, but, unfortunately, that was the lone highlight of the team’s season-opening 29-7 loss to Jacksonville Sunday. Meanwhile, the Astros were swept in their four-game weekend series against last-place Oakland. That — and Cleveland’s 18-game winning streak — relegated the Astros to the second-best record in the American League after holding the top spot for most of the season. Plus the Dynamo and Dash lost their soccer matches.

Overall, it was a pretty dismal weekend in Houston sports. Nevertheless, we discuss those and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.

