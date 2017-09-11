Texans And Astros Combine For An Ugly Weekend in Houston Sports

The Texans lost their season opener Sunday, and the Astros got swept in four games in Oakland. We discuss a dismal weekend in Houston sports with Jeff Balke.

The Texans welcomed JJ Watt back to the field Sunday, but, unfortunately, that was the lone highlight of the team’s season-opening 29-7 loss to Jacksonville Sunday. Meanwhile, the Astros were swept in their four-game weekend series against last-place Oakland. That — and Cleveland’s 18-game winning streak — relegated the Astros to the second-best record in the American League after holding the top spot for most of the season. Plus the Dynamo and Dash lost their soccer matches.

Overall, it was a pretty dismal weekend in Houston sports. Nevertheless, we discuss those and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.