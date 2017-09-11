News

Death Toll In Mexico Quake Rises To 95

The Foreign Relations Department said the quake and Hurricane Katia have forced Mexico to withdraw an offer of aid for Houston.

| Posted on
A monument surrounded by debris is cordoned off in the aftermath of an 8.1-magnitude earthquake in San Cristobal de Las Casas, state of Chiapas, Mexico, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. One of the most powerful earthquakes ever to strike Mexico hit off its southern coast, killing at least 15 people, toppling houses and businesses and sending panicked people into the streets. (AP Photo/Moyses Zuniga)

The official death toll in Mexico’s 8.1 magnitude earthquake has risen to 95.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Monday 95 people had died nationwide in Thursday’s quake. The additional five deaths apparently came in Oaxaca, the worst-hit state.

Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat told the Milenio television network that the death toll there has risen to 76 from the 71 reported earlier.

Officials have reported 19 killed in Chiapas and Tabasco states.

The Foreign Relations Department said the quake and Hurricane Katia have forced Mexico to withdraw an offer of aid for Houston, Texas, which was hit by Hurricane Harvey in August.

Associated Press

Share