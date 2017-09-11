Tropical Storm Harvey

CenterPoint Energy Sending Resources To Florida, Not Impacting Houston Recovery

Outages continue across Houston but CenterPoint Energy says they have the resources to cover Houston and help Florida.

More than 80 CenterPoint Energy linemen and support personnel are heading East Monday morning to assist a fellow utility with anticipated power outages resulting from Hurricane Irma.

As the Houston area continues to recover following Hurricane Harvey, CenterPoint Energy says they have ample resources available to continue restoration efforts for customers in Houston who are able to receive power.

CenterPoint Energy partners with other utilities in mutual assistance agreements to provide resources during widespread power outage emergencies.

