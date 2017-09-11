HISD Welcomes Many Of Its Students Back To The Classroom Following Harvey

More than 200 of HISD’s 284 schools returned to class Monday, while many others will open later or will be relocated. Laura Isensee joins us to discuss the start of this very unusual school year for Houston students.

Students at 202 schools across the Houston Independent School District began their school year today (Sept. 11, 2017).

However, another 82 schools will open later in the month following flood damage from Harvey. Dozens will begin classes next week, while students from nine HISD schools most severely damaged by Harvey will be relocated and won’t start classes until Sept. 25.

News 88.7’s education reporter Laura Isensee was on hand as some area schools tried to return to a sense of normalcy by returning to class today. She joins us to talk about HISD’s plans and what Superintendent Richard Carranza had to say about much of the district finally returning to class.