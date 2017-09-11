Full Show: Some HISD Schools Get Underway, And Avoiding Post-Harvey Scams (Sept. 11, 2017)

On Monday’s Houston Matters: We learn about some HISD schools starting their school year today after being delayed by Hurricane Harvey. We offer some advice on avoiding post-Harvey scams. And we learn how the Texans’ first game went.

Houston Matters gets underway today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On Monday’s edition of Houston Matters: HISD was scheduled to begin its school year today, (Sept. 11, 2017), but continuing issues related to flooding have changed plans somewhat. Currently, only 202 of the 284 schools in the district will be open, while others are scheduled to open later in the month. We talk with News 88.7’s education reporter Laura Isensee about HISD’s plans and what Superintendent Richard Carranza had to say at a press conference last week.

Also this hour: Disasters like the flooding from Harvey, of course, left many Houstonians in a vulnerable situation. And such trying times can also leave victims susceptible to scams perpetrated by those wanting to take advantage of the dire situation. We run through a few pointers and tips on how to avoid scams and what you can actually do to help — or receive help — in the wake of Harvey.

Plus: We discuss developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.

Audio from today’s show will available after 3 p.m. CT. We also offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.