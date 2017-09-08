Governor Greg Abbott In Houston With His Top Pick To Lead The Harvey Recovery Efforts.

Their visit was to meet with local officials and asses the recovery to-do list.

/

Today, Governor Greg Abbott and Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp met with local officials.

The challenge for Sharp and his team is to rebuild roads, bridges, schools and government facilities.

Governor Abbott says the To-Do list is very long, but they’ll customize their work to the needs in different communities.

Sharp says this will not be another layer of bureaucracy.

“We wanna make sure that every mayor, every school superintendent through them, every county judge and, particularly, Ed and, and, and Sylvester, when they run into problems we block and tackle for them.”

Sharp also says Harris County could play a vital role by helping other counties that are not so experienced in recovering from severe weather.

Governor Abbott has estimated the damage caused by Harvey could exceed a hundred and fifty billion dollars.