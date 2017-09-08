Repeat Houston Home Flooding Victims Facing Difficult Choices

Some Houstonians are wondering if they should rebuild their home or sell.

Nancy Haight has lived at her house in the Braeswood Place neighborhood for 14 years. She bought it not long after it was flooded by Tropical Storm Allison.

The Memorial Day flood of 2015 was her first flooding experience. And now Harvey put 40 inches of water in her house.

As you can imagine, this is not helpful for the home value.

“It’s only worth lot value,” she said. “You know, they say, people talk about the stock market crash, mine was like a real estate crash. I lost about $300,000 the day it flooded.”

The Harris County Appraisal District lists Haight’s house, including the lot, as $632,000. That was before Harvey.

So what is she going to do?

“What I’d like to do is tear it down and build up six feet,” she said. “Because the people that are six feet up didn’t get it in their house.”

She’s also considering selling but worries that nobody will buy it.

Her neighbor, Ritchie Wilson, is in a similar situation. She knows she doesn’t want to raise it.

“I just don’t think I feel up to that at my age,” Wilson said. “I would rather move and buy something already permanent where I could stay.”

Her current plan is to stay after getting her home repaired.