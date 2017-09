Hundreds of bats were rescued from the Waugh Bat Colony, along with pelicans from Galveston and other animals in danger.

Sharon Schmalz, executive director of Wildlife Center of Texas, and wildlife documentarian Jacob Calle talk about the challenges of rescue and rehab for native species during storms like Hurricane Harvey.

Calle rehabilitated 90 bats and rescued hundreds of them from drowning at the Waugh Drive Bridge, site of the beloved Waugh Bat Colony.