Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 23: The J.J. Watt Parkway, Harvey Recovery

The episode where Professor Brandon Rottinghaus makes the case for every roadway in the greater Houston area to be named after Texan players.

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus explain what’s happening in Texas, post-Hurricane Harvey:

Donald Trump Jr. to speak at the University of North Texas for $100,000 dollars

Congressional District 23, the state’s most competitive district, whose in the running?

Voter ID case continues and redistricting

US 99, the Grand Parkway being renamed the JJ. Watt Parkway?

Then, the profs talk about Tropical Storm Harvey recovery, including funding from Congress and next steps by city and county government to prevent major flooding from happening again. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.