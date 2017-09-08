Podcast

Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 23: The J.J. Watt Parkway, Harvey Recovery

The episode where Professor Brandon Rottinghaus makes the case for every roadway in the greater Houston area to be named after Texan players.

| Posted on (Last Updated: )
Dwight Chandler walks through his devastated home in Highlands, Texas on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Chandler, 62, said he worried whether Harvey’s floodwaters had also washed in pollution from the old acid pits that were designated as a U.S. EPA Superfund site just a couple blocks from his home. The Highlands Acid Pit site near Chandler’s home was filled in the 1950s with toxic sludge and sulfuric acid from oil and gas operations. (AP Photo/Jason Dearen)

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus explain what’s happening in Texas, post-Hurricane Harvey:

  • Donald Trump Jr. to speak at the University of North Texas for $100,000 dollars 
  • Congressional District 23, the state’s most competitive district, whose in the running?
  • Voter ID case continues and redistricting
  • US 99, the Grand Parkway being renamed the JJ. Watt Parkway?

Then, the profs talk about Tropical Storm Harvey recovery, including funding from Congress and next steps by city and county government to prevent major flooding from happening again. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Dacia ClayEdel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.

AP

Share