U.S. House Sends First Harvey Aid Bill To Trump – Despite No Votes From Some Texans

The U.S. House approved $15 billion in aid to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey’s destruction in southeast Texas on Friday, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

The funding is only meant to serve as a short-term measure, and a much more expansive bill is expected to be negotiated later in the fall. The aid was also part of a larger deal to avoid a government default and shutdown for the next three months.

The measure passed the U.S. House 316-90. On Thursday, it passed the U.S. Senate 80-17.

While both Texas senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, voted for their chamber’s version on Thursday, not all 36 Texans in the U.S. House were on board. A handful of Texas Republicans – including Joe Barton of Ennis and Mac Thornberry of Clarendon – voted against the measure. Thornberry is chairman of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee and cited an aversion to short-term funding measures that he said harmed the military. Earlier in the week, the House approved an $8 billion stand-alone Harvey aid bill. The new bill, which mirrored the Senate measure, passed with Democratic and GOP support and was part of a deal Trump cut with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. Few Republicans were happy with that development The Senate followed up by passing the bill, but expanding the short term aide to nearly $15 billion. Texans in Congress spent much of the week presenting a united front on Harvey aid. But the GOP members who appeared at a bipartisan news conference Thursday were largely from the Houston region. U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Woodville, said in a statement after the vote that he reluctantly voted for the bill. “While I am extremely disappointed this relief package was tied to a short-term Continuing Resolution (CR) and debt ceiling increase – without any meaningful reforms – it is absolutely critical that these folks get the relief they so desperately need,” Babin said.