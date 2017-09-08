Podcast

Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 23: What Next For Dreamers?

The episode where Professor Brandon Rottinghaus makes a case for Willie Nelson to be the face on the $20 dollar bill and the profs talk about what happens next with DACA.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. accompanied by members of the House and Senate Democrats, gestures during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. House and Senate Democrats gather to call for Congressional Republicans to stand up to President Trump's decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative by bringing the DREAM Act for a vote on the House and Senate Floor.
On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus talk about another tumultuous week in political news:

  • Advertising for Affordable Care Act declines and cuts to healthcare navigators 
  • What will America do next with North Korea 
  • The debt ceiling is raised and funds for Tropical Storm Harvey recovery –win for Democrats? 
  • Tubman on the $20 dollar bill or Willie Nelson?

Then, the profs talk about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Will Congress, under President Trump vote for something that didn’t pass under President Obama or President Bush? By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia ClayEdel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.  

Jacquelyn Martin, AP
Jose Luis Magana

