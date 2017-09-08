Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 23: What Next For Dreamers?

The episode where Professor Brandon Rottinghaus makes a case for Willie Nelson to be the face on the $20 dollar bill and the profs talk about what happens next with DACA.

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus talk about another tumultuous week in political news:

Advertising for Affordable Care Act declines and cuts to healthcare navigators

What will America do next with North Korea

The debt ceiling is raised and funds for Tropical Storm Harvey recovery –win for Democrats?

Tubman on the $20 dollar bill or Willie Nelson?

Then, the profs talk about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Will Congress, under President Trump vote for something that didn’t pass under President Obama or President Bush? By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.