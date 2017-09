Axelrad kicked off its seven day free concert series in conjunction with Wonky Power this week; they say 100 percent of profits at the bar are going to various relief funds.

It all started with a post on Facebook for Houston’s Adam Brackman, partner of local hangout Axelrad Beer Garden.

He posted online after rescuing his girlfriend by boat asking if anyone needed help and immediately tasked himself with an amazing rescue saga that lasted for nearly ten full days.

Axelrad kicked off its seven-day free concert series in conjunction with Wonky Power this week; they say 100 percent of profits at the bar are going to various relief funds.