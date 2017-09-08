Families Still Searching For Missing Loved Ones

A week later families are still holding out to be reunited.

Last Wednesday Jamie Kalein, got a call from her son that her ex-husband, Jim Simmon went missing.

He’s a former editor for the Houston Chronicle and Houston Press.

In March, Simmon was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s, so it wasn’t foreign for him to stray.

“He’s wandered. You know, he’s wandered but he’s always come back. Or he’s always been able to get on the phone and say, ‘Hey, I’m at the corner of,’ you know, ‘here and here,’” Kalein says.

When the family hadn’t heard from him they filed a missing persons report.

And they’re not the only ones.

Beth Alberts is with Texas Center for the Missing.

“We’ve had 135 storm related missing persons reports,” she says.

Alberts says a lack of databases in shelters has made finding people more difficult.

But Jamie Kalein and her family haven’t given up.

“And we just want a happy ending,” Kalein says.

There are still 11 unsolved storm-related disappearances in the Houston area.