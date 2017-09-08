Houston Matters

Traffic After Harvey, And Fertitta Buys The Rockets: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of The News

From especially bad traffic after Harvey, to JJ Watt’s fundraising for Harvey relief, to Tilman Fertitta buying the Rockets — our panel of “non-experts” discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news.

| Posted on

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to a rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of it all. 

This week, our panel weighs in on the massive traffic delays the city is experiencing as the region tries to recover from Hurricane Harvey, JJ Watt’s abundant fundraising for Harvey relief efforts, and Tilman Fertitta buying the Rockets.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Share

Abner Fletcher

Producer Assistant

More Information

Recent Stories