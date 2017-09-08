Traffic After Harvey, And Fertitta Buys The Rockets: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of The News

From especially bad traffic after Harvey, to JJ Watt’s fundraising for Harvey relief, to Tilman Fertitta buying the Rockets — our panel of “non-experts” discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news.

This week, our panel weighs in on the massive traffic delays the city is experiencing as the region tries to recover from Hurricane Harvey, JJ Watt’s abundant fundraising for Harvey relief efforts, and Tilman Fertitta buying the Rockets.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Vlad Davidiuk, communication director for the Harris County Republican Party

Lisa Falkenberg, columnist for the Houston Chronicle

Paul Pendergraft, retired Houston Public Media producer