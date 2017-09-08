Full Show: American Red Cross Response To Harvey, And Writer Rodrigo Hasbún (Sept. 8, 2017)

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: We learn more about American Red Cross relief efforts in Greater Houston. Our non-experts discuss The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of the week’s news. And writer Rodrigo Hasbún talks about his novel Affections.

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: In the days following Harvey, the American Red Cross set up more than 200 shelters across Texas for thousands of evacuees. The organization has also orchestrated relief efforts in the Greater Houston region. We learn more about the Red Cross response to Harvey from David Brady, CEO of the American Red Cross of the Texas Gulf Coast.

Also this hour: We turn to our rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of the week’s news. And Houston-based writer Rodrigo Hasbún, talks about his novel Affections.

