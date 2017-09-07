City Workers Map Out Houston’s Impacted Areas And Neighborhoods To Help FEMA

They have assessed the damage in more than 13,000 structures and City officials anticipate the inspections will go on for several weeks.

City of Houston employees are driving all around the city documenting the flood damage caused by tropical storm Harvey and they are helping Houstonians who are applying for federal assistance.

The workers, many of whom work for the City’s Department of Neighborhoods, check the condition of homes, apartment complexes and governmental and commercial buildings.

They assess how the roofs fared the storm and other things, such as what kind of debris homeowners are putting on the curb.

“We can know if they tore out some of the flooring, so the water had been coming inside the houses and sometimes we do see the water level on the outside of the houses,” explained Ernesto López, a code enforcement officer with the City, as he evaluated the situation in a subdivision located southwest of downtown.

Lopez detailed that they catalogue structures that got more than 18 inches of water as major damage.

Jerry and Sammye Larson live in the subdivision López assessed on Thursday.

“Most of the furniture is ruined and, so, we are going to have basically rebuild the house from the inside out,” Sammye Larson noted.

In a week, City employees have assessed 13,000 flood damaged structures and the reports are forwarded to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

City officials anticipate the inspections will go on for several weeks.