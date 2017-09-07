HISD Schools To Begin Rolling Openings

A full list of school opening dates will be published on HISD’s website today at 5 pm.

Schools in the Houston Independent School District will soon begin to have rolling openings on consecutive Mondays. Most will begin on Monday, September 11th. Others will begin on the following two Mondays, according to HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza.

At a post-Hurricane Harvey press conference on Thursday, Carranza said that rebuilding has begun and that he wants to get back to schooling of children.

He says that HISD has done detailed assessments at 306 school buildings and deployed crisis teams at mega shelters.

Carranza enumerated three factors for school reopening: safety, cleanliness and security.

HISD is also doing air quality checks at schools. Some schools heavily impacted schools by Harvey won’t be able to open.

Construction has started at 215 campuses. “We have to be patient and we have to be flexible,” says Carranza.

At least 202 schools out of 284 will be ready for Monday September 11. A full list will be published on HISD’s website today at 5 pm.

Teachers whose schools don’t start on the 11th will go to crisis training to assist students impacted by Harvey.

Nine schools will reopen at new locations on September 25th because damage from the storm was so bad. These include Askew, Kolter, Hilliard, Braeburn, Scarborough, and Robinson elementary schools; Burbank Middle School; and Liberty High School.

Superintendent Carranza reminds people that uniform policies will be relaxed for fall, and that there will be donated uniforms. Community meal sites will be open until Sunday.

He also expressed his thoughts for South Florida schools which are bracing for Hurricane Irma.

Carranza emphasized that no HISD student will be asked for his or her immigration status.

Cost estimates for repairs due to Harvey’s damage are at least $700 million. HISD is working with insurance and FEMA. Carranza says this is the reason Texas has a Rainy Day fund.

