HPMHarveyHeroes: Grace Hoover, A Volunteer From Canada

She made it her mission to cross international lines and go from Winnipeg, Canada, to Houston, to do whatever she could to help with Harvey’s aftermath.

Many people sit back and feel sorry when tragedy strikes. While thoughts and prayers offer emotional support, some people get the urge to do more.

In comes Grace Hoover, who made it her mission to cross international lines and go from Winnipeg, Canada, to Houston, to do whatever she could to help with Harvey’s aftermath.

She and a few friends made their way to the dry goods distribution center the Giving Hub, on 611 W. 22nd Street, after flying to Dallas, renting a truck, and filling it with supplies.

To find more info about the Giving Hub, visit 611 W. 22nd Street to see what the center still needs.