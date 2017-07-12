Full Show: Political Roundup And Dangerous Intersections (July 12, 2017)

Houston Matters breaks down the week’s biggest political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas. Plus we examine what the city is doing to address Houston’s most dangerous intersections.

Houston Matters gets underway today at noon on 88.7FM

It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup and analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye to how it all might affect Houston and Texas. This week we discuss Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer that seem to show the President’s oldest son entertained an offer of Russian government help for his father in the November Election. Plus, former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs is headed to a federal government appointment.

Joining us to break down these and other developments in the political world are Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7, Jeremi Suri from the University of Texas Department of History, and Dr. David Branham, professor of political science at the University of Houston-Downtown.

Also this hour: we learn what the city has done to address Houston’s most dangerous intersections, and we learn about a symphony concert featuring the music of video games.

Audio from today's show will available after 3 p.m. CT.