Liftoff Houston Gets New Business Ideas Off the Ground

What does it take to start a new business, but not just any business – one that will succeed? One thing that helps is having a good business plan – whatever that means. For the fifth straight year, the City of Houston is holding a business plan competition for Houstonians looking to start their own endeavor. It’s called Liftoff Houston and we learn more from Jennifer Thai, a past winner and co-founder of Awesome Bites Co., an allergy friendly bakery in Houston.

And Nicole Robinson with the Houston Public Library joins us to give us more details on how the competition works Liftoff Houston is accepting entries for the 2017 competition through Sunday, July 16, at Liftoffhouston.com and 832-393-0954. To apply, you must have a for-profit business that’s less than a year old. The business must have earned less than $10,000 in revenue. And the enterprise must be operated in – and have owners who live within – the Houston city limits. Three finalists will receive money to invest in their business and will participate in a business coaching program.